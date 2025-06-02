Court forfeits over $52,000 from former RFMF Chief of Staff

The Suva High Court has forfeited over $52,000 from the bank account of a former Principal Accounts Officer and Chief of Staff of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Ledua Matai had carried our 76 transactions and payments totalling over $460,000 which was paid directly to one approved vendor, Ink Escape Supplies.

The court says during this period cash amounting to over $115,000 would later be deposited to Matai’s account on the same day.

The vendor in this case which is Ink Escape Supplies is owned by Matai’s daughter-in -law.

The transactions were carried out between November 2019 and June 2022.

The court believed that the counsel representing the accused had been playing delaying tactics as it took them almost one year before deciding to cross examine a witness.

This was refused by the court.

It then ruled that the amount of $52, 312.24 be forfeited to the state.

The forfeited monies are to be paid into the Forfeited Assets Fund.

