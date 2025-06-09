Court denies bail in Kadavu drug case

Six men from Kadavu have been further remanded by the Suva Magistrates Court over alleged marijuana trafficking to Suva.

The accused Letia Tokoni, Saimoni Mule, Sakiusa Timi, Apisai Daveta, Tevita Vuki, and Timoci Lolohea are jointly charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Timoci Lolohea faces additional charges of unlawful possession and unlawful cultivation.

Police intercepted the group in Kadavu waters last week. The prosecution opposed bail, citing the involvement of large volumes of drugs.

The case has been adjourned to next Monday.

