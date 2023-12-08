Suva court [File Photo]

A couple charged with corruption-related offences appeared in Suva Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon.

Kelereani Waqauru has been charged with general dishonesty and obtaining a gain while Noa Bola has been charged with aiding and abetting general dishonesty and obtaining a gain.

It is alleged that in February 2019, Waqauru with the intention of dishonestly obtaining a gain, falsely declared information on the Parenthood Assistance Payment Programme Form.

Article continues after advertisement

It is also alleged that the couple’s baby who was born after August 1st, 2018, is still alive, but they obtained $500 from the Ministry of Economy.

On the charge relating to Bola, it is alleged that during that period, he aided and abetted Waqauru.

The State Counsel informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Resident Magistrate Krishan Prasad granted a non-cash bail of $1,000 and ordered the couple not to re-offend while on bail.

Both were ordered to report to the FICAC Office on the last working day of each month.

A stop-departure order has also been issued.

The matter has been adjourned to January 31st for a plea and legal representation from the Legal Aid Commission.