Chinese tourists claim thousands missing after drug arrest

Two Chinese nationals facing drug-related charges claimed cash went missing from their bags after their arrest.

Wang An and Xu Qiang, both 28 appeared in the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

The pair, who arrived in Fiji on five-month tourist visas were intercepted in Martintar, Nadi and Vuda, Lautoka on Tuesday.

They are jointly charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The two were remanded in custody last week due to the unavailability of a translator. Today, they were assisted by a court translator and chose to speak in Mandarin. Both indicated they intend to engage private lawyers.

During proceedings, Wang An alleged that $7,000 and his passport went missing from his bag after his arrest, while Xu Qiang claimed $6020 were missing.

Both requested a police escort to file formal complaints.

Magistrate Mareta Tikoisuva instructed the accused to submit a written alibi at their next appearance.

Both remain in custody and the case has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court where it is set to be called on October 6.

