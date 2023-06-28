Businessman bailed for unlawful possession of illicit drugs

Sheik Mohammed Ali with his lawyer John Prasad.

A businessman charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs has been bailed for a sum of $1,000 by the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

Sheik Mohammed Ali appeared before Magistrate Bimsara Jagodage.

The prosecution had objected to bail saying the accused has been previously charged with a similar offence, and there is a possibility that he will interfere with the state witnesses.

Article continues after advertisement

However, defence lawyer, John Prasad labelled the objections as ‘bogus’.

Prasad justified that the accused has a family and business to look after.

Magistrate Jagodage agreed to the justification by the defence lawyer and granted cash bail with two sureties and strict conditions.

The Magistrate also issued a special order for the release of the accused’s car and cash amounting to $4,870 which were seized by the police.

The accused will take plea on July 20th.