Bail extended for Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem

Former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem (left) and Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in court today

The court has scheduled a hearing on August 2nd before Magistrate Yogesh Prasad at the Suva Magistrates Court to consolidate charges against former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

The State has been granted time to respond to the affidavits filed by the defence.

Sayed-Khaiyum faces a charge of abuse of office.

It is alleged that he authorized the government to pay taxes for former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem without required approval from the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President.

Former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit.

It is alleged that while serving as Supervisor of Elections, between June 1, 2022, and July 31, 2022, he unlawfully solicited and received a benefit exceeding $50,000 in deductible tax relief on his back pay from a senior government official for personal gain.

Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem have had their bail extended.