Ba court to open in January 2024

Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo

The Ba Magistrates Court complex in Clopcott, Yalalevu is expected to open by mid-January.

Manager Capital Development Judiciary Kitione Tui says that all necessary procedures have been completed, and the facility is in the final stages of preparation.

According to Tui, the total cost of the project stands at an estimated $30 million, reflecting a commitment to providing state-of-the-art infrastructure for legal proceedings in the region.

In addition, Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo reveals that plans are underway to station a high court judge in Ba.

Justice Temo says the high court judge stationed in Ba will be linked to the Lautoka court, contributing to a more streamlined and efficient judicial system.

“Still a member of the Lautoka High Court, to service the bar to Rakiraki clientele, so that the citizens of those areas can have access to justice, close it, and rather than having to travel to Lautoka.”

This development aligns with broader efforts to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of the judicial system across the region.