Alleged hit and run driver bailed

The man who was allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident last Saturday, which killed a child in Lautoka, has been granted bailed today.

Eroni Nacanieli Calevu, 23, appeared at the Lautoka Magistrates Court this morning and has been bailed after providing two sureties.

He is charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death and one count of failure to comply.

Calevu was told to not reoffend, report to the Lautoka Police Station every Monday and to surrender all travel documents.

It is alleged that Calevu lost control of the vehicle he was driving which veered off the road and hit a seven-year-old girl who was walking along the road.