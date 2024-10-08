Affidavits to be filed in Bainimarama and Qiliho appeal

The counsel for former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho will be filing an affidavit next month for motions of notice.

The motions include seeking stay against sentence, an additional order to be added to the notice of appeal against conviction, and a motion for bail pending application.

Bainimarama and Qiliho appeared at the Court of Appeal in Veiuto in Nasese this morning for this matter.

Article continues after advertisement

They had since been jailed in May for their interference in an investigation into the University of the South Pacific.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Nancy Tikoisuva informed the court they will be opposing the application for bail pending appeal.

Meanwhile, according to Bainimarama and Qiliho’s lawyer, Gul Fatima the appellants have very strong chances of success.

Their counsel will file an affidavit on November 5th, and the matter will be called again on December 3rd for mention.

More to follow.