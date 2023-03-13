23-year-old to appear in court for alleged robbery

Suva Court. [File Photo]

A 23-year-old man will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today charged with his alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case in Vatuwaqa last month.

It is alleged that on the 23rd of February, he forcefully entered the home belonging to a 28-year-old man in Vatuwaqa and stole phones, cash, and assorted items worth close to $5,000.

The accused, who resides in Nabua, has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.