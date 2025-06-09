Court ruling ends legacy of dictatorship

DPM and National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad [file photo]

The Supreme Court ruling on the 2013 Constitution finally moves Fiji away from the legacy of dictatorship and the disrespect of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

This, according to National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad.

Prof Prasad described the outcome as a just decision that restores genuine democratic control over Fiji’s supreme law to the people.

He said it also opens the way for a full national dialogue on the Constitution.

According to Prof Prasad, a representative constitutional review commission will ensure that all Fijians’ voices are heard and respected in the process of reviewing and updating the Constitution.

He added that Fijians can now celebrate and begin rebuilding the nation’s law and governance, marking a turning point in moving Fiji toward greater democracy and citizen participation.

