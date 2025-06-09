Court grants time to meth-accused officers

file photo

The narcotics case against two police officers accused of possessing liquid methamphetamine has been adjourned.

This was done following a defense request for more time to examine the charges.

The officers face serious allegations including unlawful possession of illicit drugs and $650 in proceeds of crime under the Illicit Drugs Act.

Bail was initially denied due to the gravity of the offences, though the court noted applications could be made at a later stage.

Lawyer for 31-year-old Lote Lewaivanua requested 14 days to review disclosures and prepare a bail application. The court approved the request.

Meanwhile, bail review for 43-year-old Sevuloni Lubi is now ready to proceed.

The case has been adjourned to October 13.

