Court grants time to meth-accused officers

file photo
The narcotics case against two police officers accused of possessing liquid methamphetamine has been adjourned.
This was done following a defense request for more time to examine the charges.
The officers face serious allegations including unlawful possession of illicit drugs and $650 in proceeds of crime under the Illicit Drugs Act.
Bail was initially denied due to the gravity of the offences, though the court noted applications could be made at a later stage.
Lawyer for 31-year-old Lote Lewaivanua requested 14 days to review disclosures and prepare a bail application. The court approved the request.
Meanwhile, bail review for 43-year-old Sevuloni Lubi is now ready to proceed.
The case has been adjourned to October 13.
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.