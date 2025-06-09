Court grants bail as Prasad challenges validity of charges

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad. [File Photo]

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has been granted a non-cash bail bond of $10,000 by the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Prasad was represented by Suva lawyer Richard Naidu, while Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Lavi Rokoika and Senior Legal Officer Joseph Work appeared as prosecution in this matter.

He faces a count of failure to comply with statutory disclosure requirements.

Article continues after advertisement

On or about 30th December 2015 in Suva, Prasad, as an office holder of the registered National Federation Party under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013, allegedly failed to comply with Section 24(1)(b)(iv) by omitting to declare his directorship in Platinum Hotels & Resorts Pte Limited in his annual declaration of assets, liabilities, and income submitted to the Registrar of Political Parties.

He is also charged with providing false information in a statutory declaration, having allegedly recklessly submitted a declaration omitting his directorship, which rendered it materially false.

FICAC told the court that they have served full-phase disclosures.

Before commencing with this matter, Magistrate Yogesh Prasad declared his conflict of interest, noting that he purchased a property from Prasad through an agent back in 2010; neither of the counsels objected to this and agreed to continue with the matter.

Prasad’s counsel informed the court that they will be filing for a permanent stay in the High Court regarding two grounds, namely the validity of Rokoika’s appointment and the prejudicial delay, as the charges in this matter relate to 2015.

Rokoika did not seek strict bail conditions, noting that Prasad is not a flight risk; however, if and when the former DPM leaves the jurisdiction, he needs to inform the court and FICAC of his intentions to travel.

Prasad was not required to surrender his passport, nor was any restriction on travel, such as a stop departure order, issued.

The matter will be called again on the 8th of next month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.