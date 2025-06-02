Court denies bail in 4kg meth case

file photo

The Lautoka High Court has refused bail for four people allegedly involved in the importation of over 4 kilograms of methamphetamine last month.

Are Tania, Apenisa Matadigo, Viliame Lagi, and Uraia Bolalailai appeared before Justice Aruna Aluthge this morning.

Matadigo, who has since been suspended from the Narcotics Bureau Unit, faces an extra charge of being in possession of property believed to be proceeds of crime after police allegedly found him with over $470 in cash.

The second police officer, Uraia Bolalailai, appeared separately.

State Prosecutor John Rabuku, representing the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, has requested that all matters relating to this case be consolidated.

Justice Aluthge approved the request and granted 14 days for the consolidation process to be completed.

Meanwhile, Bolalailai was instructed to file an application at the next hearing if he wished for his case to be consolidated along with the other accused persons.

All accused persons have been further remanded, and the matter will be called again on the 16th of this month.

