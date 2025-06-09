Court convicts man for child sexual abuse

file photo

The High Court has convicted a man for digital rape and sexual assault involving a 12-year-old girl.

High Court judge Justice Daniel Goundar in his judgment, said the court was satisfied that the prosecution had proven the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

He noted that the victim provided a detailed and consistent account of the incidents, despite minor discrepancies in dates and that delayed disclosure is common among child victims due to fear or mistrust of adults.

The incidents took place at the child’s home on separate occasions.

Digital rape involves the penetration of a child’s vagina or vulva using a body part or object other than the penis.

The child’s aunt testified that the girl disclosed the abuse in a distressed state, prompting immediate action to remove the accused from the home and report the matter to police.

The judge said this testimony helped establish the credibility of the complainant’s evidence.

Justice Daniel stressed the importance of reporting and addressing abuse promptly, saying the case reiterates the need for adults to be vigilant and supportive of children.

