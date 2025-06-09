Court blocks former president from trust accounts

Suva court [File Photo]

The High Court has blocked Unaisi Nawalowalo Cabenatabua from accessing two key bank accounts of the Suva Branch of the Nai Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei Trust Board.

Cabenatabua claims she was duly elected as President in July last year and accused the Board of mishandling funds.

She sought an injunction to freeze an ANZ account and a BSP account pending the outcome of the legal dispute. The Board, however, removed her from office during a special general meeting in April this year.

Article continues after advertisement

High Court judge Justice Dane Tuiqereqere ruled that granting the injunction would disrupt the Trust Board’s operations, including critical fundraising activities.

He also noted that Cabenatabua did not assure to cover potential damages if her claim fails.

The temporary injunction on the ANZ account has been lifted, and costs will be in the cause.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.