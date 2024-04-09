News

Couple charged for alleged fraudulent act

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected]

April 9, 2024 9:50 am

A couple will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly obtaining financial advantage after fraudulently selling a motor vehicle.

The investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department’s Fraud Unit revealed that in September, 2022, the victim saw a social media advertisement regarding a vehicle for sale valued at $81,000.

The first accused, a 59-year-old man told the victim that he could arrange for shipment, upon the receipt of a deposit to confirm purchase.

It is alleged that on 20th November in 2022, the victim with another, met the first accused and paid a deposit of $45,000.

The accused that assured that the vehicle will be in the country by December 2022.

The deposit was paid, but the vehicle was never supplied.

Later the accused issued a cheque of $45,000 as a refund, however it was returned as there was no money in the account which belonged to his 33-year-old wife, to whom the company was registered under.

Charges have been sanctioned by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, and they will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

