Counter-Narcotics Bureau to undergo merit-based recruitment

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua

The Counter-Narcotics Bureau will be fully operational before the end of this fiscal year, says Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua.

Naivalarua says the recent arrest of officers based at the Bureau, while serious, should not overshadow its importance.

He stressed that the Counter-Narcotics Strategy and the Bureau are not merely desirable but essential for the nation.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister also clarified that the Bureau is not being abolished or disbanded, emphasizing that its purpose is too critical and its role too vital for the security of the country.

He added that police officers who had been seconded to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration under the Bureau have been returned to their original units.

According to Naivalarua, this decision allows the Bureau to be rebuilt correctly with proper governance, adequate staffing, and strong oversight of its budget, human resources, and physical resources, as endorsed in this year’s budget.

He assured that only officers and staff with solid ethics, the right knowledge, proven integrity, and professionalism will be appointed.

“As for recruitment, an open merit-based recruitment process will soon be launched, guided by the approved Counter-Narcotics Bureau organizational structure.”

He further revealed that the draft Counter-Narcotics Bureau Bill is with the Solicitor-General’s Office, which has assured him it is working on the legislation and hopes to have it ready before the end of this year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.