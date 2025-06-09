News

Counter Narcotics Bureau to be strengthened, not disbanded

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

September 23, 2025 6:55 am

The Counter Narcotics Bureau of the Fiji Police Force is not being disbanded; instead, it is undergoing a review to strengthen and realign its operations.

This has been confirmed by Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua, who says the biggest challenge facing the Bureau is selecting officers with strong ethical standards.

He says the focus is on ensuring officers can manage the pressures of their work environment while resisting wrongdoing.

Naivalurua adds that an independent process will be used to recruit officers into the Bureau.

“Maybe we may see Tala Tala there too. We may see an international face there too, in the selection panel. And experienced officers too. And other key stakeholders, like from Customs and Immigration, could be part of that panel too.”

Naivalurua also assured that the Bureau’s budget is being properly utilized.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Policing Beranado Daveta says a fully-fledged organization will be established by the end of this fiscal year.

“Yes, of course. Like any other organization, recruitment and selection must follow proper procedures. It’s an HR matter. Following government standards for recruitment, the process will be based on open merit. Positions will be advertised, and people will be recruited accordingly.”

The Ministry says the review and recruitment drive are part of a broader strategy to rebuild the Bureau’s reputation and effectiveness.

