Counselling services for police officers

Police officers will now be able to access counselling services in efforts to assist in improving service delivery.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu admits that at times disciplinary issues and work pressure has hampered the performance of police officers.

In order to deal with these issues, the Fiji Police Force and Medical Service Pacific will work together to provide counselling services to police officers.

Tudravu says this partnership will also assist police officers who are dealing with victims of gender-based violence, child abuse and sexual crimes.

“‘Sexual offenses unit and the officers they do not have that expertise in terms of counseling, they are well equipped, they are professional investigators but we need counsellors to accompany them at that time and MPS provide that therapy, that expertise.”

He says there have been complaints in the past that these victims do not receive proper treatment from police officers.