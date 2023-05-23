Council welcomes Vodafone MPAiSA MasterCard

The Consumer Council has welcomed the recently launched MPAiSA Mastercard by Vodafone Fiji, saying this addition to consumers’ wallets will offer exciting possibilities for seamless digital transactions.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil has commended Vodafone for the introduction of this globally connected and mobile-first approach.

Shandil says they recognize the importance of such initiatives by financial service providers in creating a cashless society; however, we must not forget about the most important stakeholders and their interests: the consumers.

She stresses that with any product being offered in the market, consumer protection is paramount, especially given the number of digital scams seen globally as well as locally.

Shandil is reminding consumers to inquire about and thoroughly read all the terms and conditions of such digital solutions and not engage in any risky consumer behavior such as sharing passwords and transacting on questionable websites.