Council warns of scams and pitfalls

As the festive season kicks into high gear, bringing with it the excitement of holiday shopping and family gatherings, the Consumer Council is sounding an alarm. Shoppers are being urged to exercise caution as the season also ushers in a rise in scams, poor customer service and misleading sales tactics that could turn holiday cheer into financial headaches.

The Council said that while discounts and promotions dominate the marketplace during this period, not all deals are genuine.

Dishonest vendors often use flashy sales and exaggerated discounts to lure consumers, only to hit them with unclear pricing or hidden charges. Poor customer service is another issue, as many businesses struggle to cope with the surge in demand, leaving complaints unresolved or support inaccessible.

Online scams are particularly extensive with cybercriminals exploiting the rise in digital shopping to deploy fake websites and phishing schemes designed to steal personal and financial information.

In light of these risks, the Council is advising shoppers to scrutinize deals and verify the legitimacy of sellers before committing to purchases.

Financial prudence is another key message from the Council, which is calling on consumers to plan ahead, set realistic budgets, and stick to them to prevent overspending. Fijian shoppers are encouraged to prioritize secure payment methods and only make purchases from trusted retailers.

Several red flags have been identified as symbols of potential scams including unsolicited offers, requests for unconventional payment methods such as gift cards or wire transfers and sellers with little to no customer reviews.

The festive season, while a time for joy and celebration can also be a period of sensitive vulnerability for unwary consumers.

The Consumer Council is reminding Fijians to remain vigilant, stressing that with careful planning and smart decision-making, shoppers can enjoy the holidays without falling prey to financial traps.