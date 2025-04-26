Council urges online safety

Chief Executive Seema Shandil [Source: Consumer Council of Fiji/Facebook]

The Consumer Council of Fiji says it has received a steady stream of complaints, totaling 31 so far.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says people are raising concerns about not receiving the right quality of products, receiving items different from what was ordered, or, in some cases, not receiving the products at all.

She says they have noticed that fly-by-night traders often disappear after receiving payments, making it difficult for the Council to track them.

[Source: Consumer Council of Fiji/Facebook]

“So, we try to communicate with the online traders, if we are able to, because sometimes it’s very hard to get in contact with them. We don’t know who we are dealing with on the other side of the platform. So, if we are able to get in touch, we can get a redress.”

Shandil adds that these issues could be addressed through the implementation of proper regulations.

She adds that the Council is working with its relevant stakeholders to develop and review the current legislation.

Shandil adds that their main aim is to safeguard consumers while they shop online, make purchases, and conduct transactions.

