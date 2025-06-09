Council urges cooperation from ratepayers

As investor interest in Nausori grows and the town continues to expand, the municipal council says it is working to ensure service delivery is not affected.

However, Nausori still faces major challenges, with millions of dollars in unpaid rates.

The Council is now urging residents to settle their outstanding rates, stressing that timely payments are critical to maintaining essential services.

The Nausori Town Council’s Chief Executive Officer, Rajesh Kumar, says the council has seen an improved understanding from ratepayers through ongoing engagement.

“We have noticed time and again that there is a significant improvement in understanding by ratepayers on why this service is essential.”

He says delayed payments can affect council operations, although efforts are being made to manage services.

“If rates are not coming on time, services get disrupted. However, it’s our operating method that we are looking into.”

Meanwhile, Nausori market vendor Mohammed Isaq says council services at the market continue to support vendors.

“Usually, in this new market, they provide everything for us. We got everything here.”

The Nausori Town Council says it will continue working with the community, encouraging cooperation to help sustain services in Nausori.

