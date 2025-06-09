Council targets illegal dumping

The Suva City Council has highlighted plans to strategically increase the number of bins across the city to curb the rising trend of illegal waste disposal.

SCC Acting Chief Executive, Tevita Boseiwaqa, emphasized that the council is actively working with key stakeholders to develop innovative, long-term strategies to tackle the city’s growing waste challenges and maintain urban cleanliness.

The City Council says that if strict actions are not taken now, the waste problem will escalate into damaging our environment.

“The quality of the environment and the quality of our lives. So we hope that we can get together, be united and address this problem. And we have seen cases, I think it’s common. Some are dumping from this community; they are taking the rubbish to another community.”

Boseiwaqa is also advising the public to follow the schedules set for rubbish pickup.

“So these are scheduled. And we advertise the dates for this. So all we have to do is, we just follow that. And bring out your rubbish during the day of collection.”

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa says waste management requires a collective effort from everyone.

“People are not having that civic pride, that’s something that I mentioned in the morning; in the proper disposing of rubbish, like when you come across a piece of paper that’s lying on the street, so its our responsibility to at least pick up that piece of paper, empty bottles and put it in the proper bins.”

While the SCC continues its efforts to improve urban waste services, it is urging residents to take responsibility by practicing proper waste management at the household level.

