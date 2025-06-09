Council seeks funds for Big ‘Look Nasinu’ push

Nasinu Town Council [File Photo]

The Nasinu Town Council is requesting government funding to launch its “Look Nasinu Policy.”

Council CEO Felix Magnus said the policy would focus on maintaining infrastructure and services alongside major developments.

“That means employment is created here in Nasinu, and there’s shops and other facilities here in Nasinu where spending can happen within Nasinu. So, that will boost up our local economy.”

Council CEO Felix Magnus [File Photo]

Magnus explained the Emerald Bay project, which is set to bring $2.5 to $3 billion in investment and create more than 1,500 jobs.

He said these efforts would boost the local economy and benefit the Nasinu community.

