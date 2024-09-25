Council calls out ghee price spike

[Source: NDTV]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has raised serious concerns over a sudden increase in the price of ghee.

According to the Council, the price of a 750ml bottle has increased from $24.02 to $31.24 this week, a jump of more than $7 in just a few weeks.

Council CEO Seema Shandil states that this steep rise comes at a critical time as Fijians prepare for the upcoming festive season where ghee is essential for religious ceremonies, traditional cooking and family gatherings.

Article continues after advertisement

She says although ghee is not a price-controlled item, its importance during this period makes the price hike alarming.

Shandil states that consumers, already struggling with the rising cost of living, are left with limited alternatives for this crucial ingredient.

The Council is questioning the scale of the increase, arguing that it cannot be justified solely by rising raw material costs as claimed by suppliers.

The CEO says businesses, have a responsibility to ensure that pricing remains fair and transparent especially during economically challenging times.

The Council has begun discussions with ghee suppliers and supermarkets to understand the cause of the price spike.

Traders have been reminded to prioritize consumer needs and act responsibly, particularly as demand for ghee will intensify during the festive season.

Unfair and sudden price hikes during this period, the Council warns, will not be tolerated.

Fijian consumers are urged to stay alert and report any further instances of unjustified price increases.

The Council reiterates that it is committed to closely monitoring the prices of goods and holding businesses accountable for any practices that harm consumers.