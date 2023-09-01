Cost U Less reopens in Nadi, creating 28 new jobs

Responding to the growing demand from its customers, Cost U Less has reopened in Nadi.

B2B Manager of Cost U Less Toss Dutt says after meticulous planning and more than a decade since its last presence in the Western Division, the renowned retailer is once again ready to serve the people of Nadi and its surrounding areas.

Dutt says ever since the doors opened at the Namaka location, the response from the community has been nothing short of overwhelming.

He says this strong demand has fueled the decision to re-establish a presence in Nadi, reflecting Cost U Less’s commitment to catering to the needs of the local population.

“That’s something in talks, but we will see how the West is treating us but you never know in the near future who knows we might have Cost U Less spreading all around Viti Levu.”

Dutt says this return to Nadi also brings a boon to the local job market, with the creation of 28 new job opportunities.

He adds that Cost U Less’s investment in the region is not just a testament to its dedication to serving the community but also a vote of confidence in the continually growing Nadi economy.

The reopening of Cost U Less in Nadi is a significant development for both residents and businesses in the area.