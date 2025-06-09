Consumers warned of flood-damaged goods resurfacing in stores

As heavy rain and flooding continue to lash parts of the country, the Consumer Council of Fiji is warning shoppers to be on high alert for flood-damaged goods making their way onto shelves.

From swollen cans to spoiled frozen food and even waterlogged furniture or second-hand vehicles, the Council says floodwaters can quietly compromise products long before they reach consumers.

Food remains the biggest concern.

Items like canned goods, rice, flour and dhal can deteriorate rapidly if exposed to moisture, leaving packaging rusted, torn or damp.

Flood contamination can also trigger hidden health risks.

Shoppers are urged to check for bulging cans, rust marks, musty smells, discoloured packaging and any evidence of tampering before buying.

Perishable goods — meat, dairy, seafood and any chilled items — also deserve extra scrutiny, especially with power outages affecting many areas.

The warning extends beyond food. Furniture, mattresses and even second-hand vehicles damaged by floodwaters may be cleaned up and put on sale, disguising the extent of the damage.

The Council is urging consumers to ask questions, demand transparency and inspect items thoroughly.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says periods of severe weather often open the door to dishonest trading.

“Severe weather creates opportunities for unscrupulous practices. If an item has been damaged by floodwaters, it must be properly disposed of, not resold at a cheaper price. Unfortunately, we have seen this in previous years.”

She also reminded retailers of their legal and ethical obligations and encouraged the public to report any suspicious sales or unsafe products.

The Council says it is actively monitoring the market but relies on consumers to report unfair or misleading practices.

