Consumer watchdog sounds alarm on missing labels

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil is urging consumers to scrutinize product labels and price tags when shopping.

She was responding to queries regarding the prevalence of improper labelling and absence of price tags on food items.

Shandil is stressing on the role of accurate labelling and pricing in empowering consumers to make informed decisions.

“The FCCC act of 2010 prohibits misleading and deceptive conducts by businesses this includes displaying incorrect price tags because consumers have the rights to accurate information about the price of goods they make a purchase or an informed decision.”

Shandil states that it is important for businesses to label their products correctly.

“So clear and visible price tags are essential for informed consumer choices and they allow consumers to one, compare prices between different products and they also allow secondly, to do comparative shopping.”

The Consumer Council is taking proactive steps by forwarding these grievances to enforcement agencies, while also urging supermarkets to adhere to standards that are in place.