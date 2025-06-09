Consumer council warns about risky online reward schemes

File Photo

The Consumer Council of Fiji is warning consumers to exercise caution when engaging with online reward programs, membership-based giveaways, or social media promotions that require payment or personal information in exchange for a chance to win prizes.

Many of these platforms obscure how winners are selected and require varying levels of payment to participate.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says these platforms, often promoted on social media and through mobile apps, lure users with promises of high-value prizes.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that the Council has identified critical red flags: the selection process for winners is typically not transparent or verifiable, and participants are often pressured to upgrade by paying different fees for different membership tiers to increase their chances of winning.

Shandil explains that in some schemes, users may pay a small fee for a “Basic” membership but are then prompted to pay significantly more for “Gold” or “VIP” memberships, with the implied promise of better odds.

She adds that this layered fee structure, combined with a lack of clarity on how winners are drawn, creates a high-risk environment for consumers. It is impossible to know if the game is fair or if anyone truly wins the advertised prizes.

Under the Gaming Act 2009, Shandil says any lottery or game of chance must be conducted under a valid licence, which requires transparency and fairness.

She emphasized that consumers must remain vigilant.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.