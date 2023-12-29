Consumer Council ramps up market surveillance

The Consumer Council is on high alert, issuing over 40 warning letters to traders engaging in unfair practices.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says that the Council has conducted 124 inspections in major urban centers across the country, ensuring consumer protection amid the festive buzz.

Shandil says over the past four months, the Council has received a staggering 150 food-related complaints, with a recurring issue being the sale of expired products.

“We know that traders very well know there will be an influx of shoppers coming in and out during this festive season. And that’s the time when they are trying to get rid of the expired products. We have also seen issues with the tempering of products and the tempering of expired dates. So what actually happens is either they remove the older expiry dates and put a new date, or they might put another new date on top of the old date. That’s a major issue that we have identified.”

Shandil says this highlights the need for increased vigilance during the busy shopping season, when unscrupulous traders might be tempted to prioritize profit over public safety.

She adds market surveillance will continue, and they will work together with the recently formed multi-agency taskforce.