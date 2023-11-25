Consultations to tackle pressing land issues

The Taskforce formed by the Coalition Government in response to concerns related to land leases, renewals, and premium issues will hold public consultations in the Western Division from next Tuesday until Friday.

The Taskforce will have consultation meetings with landowners and farmers.

They will also give assurance to landowners, farmers, and tenants, ensuring that the government will work in the shortest possible time to resolve some of the long-pending issues regarding land leases.

The government aims to look into land issues while deliberating on strategies and solutions to resolve land-related issues in the long run.

The taskforce comprises the following ministries and agencies: the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar, the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, and the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

The Strategic Planning Office of the Ministry of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics is the secretariat to the Taskforce.