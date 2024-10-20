Construction sector eyes recovery amid challenges

[File Photo]

The construction industry, like many sectors, is steadily recovering from the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Construction Industry Council President Gordon Jenkins says the sector is now navigating a mix of global supply chain disruptions, skilled labor shortages, and increasing demand for modern infrastructure.

He says industry leaders and policymakers are working together to keep the construction sector competitive, but the road ahead requires innovation and regulatory reforms.

“Everybody thinks that once the COVID was over, that we immediately start again, but it doesn’t happen that way in the construction industry. There’s a rather lengthy slowdown, and there’s also a lengthy build-up again and we’re on halfway through or getting near to the end of it. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel for the build-up for the industry again.”

Jenkins says that while the sector is facing significant challenges, including skilled labor shortages, regulatory gaps, and rising costs, there are also immense opportunities.

“We are driving the economy. If we’re not building, it’s not happening and I know that the government see it that way. If we’re not in business, if we’re not going, get in your head, everything is stalled. But it isn’t, and I would say by the end of this year, maybe early next year, we should be all back hitting along the right course and everything else.”

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali has assured CIC that the government is undertaking a range of reforms to revitalize the construction industry.