News

Construction on cyclone damaged schools to begin

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
February 28, 2021 4:55 pm
Lekutu Secondary School is one of the most affected by TC Yasa. [File Photo]

Construction of temporary classrooms for schools damaged by Tropical Cyclone Yasa in Vanua Levu will commence soon.

Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar, says the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the 1 x 7 classrooms at Lekutu Secondary School will be held on Friday.

All the classrooms at Lekutu Secondary were destroyed at the height of TC Yasa and students are currently having classes in tents.

Akbar adds, next week construction will begin on a 1 x 3 classroom block at Yadua Island Primary School.

The previous classroom block was destroyed by TC Yasa and TC Ana has created fear of a major landslide as the school is located on a slope.

The new classroom will be built at a new site.

The Minister adds they also expect to start building classrooms at Bua District School as well as Dama District School within the next few days.

Akbar says these four schools were mostly damaged and students are still learning in makeshift tents.

Contractors have been given six to ten weeks to complete the construction.

The Minister says this is just the rehabilitation phase as new buildings will be done for all four schools as and when advice is given by engineers and consultants.

