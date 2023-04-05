Consider simple analog backups: MOG

MOG personnel's. [File Photo]

The Multi-National Observer Group has released its final report on the 2022 General Election.

The MOG has suggested that the Fijian Election Office consider a simple analogue backup, such as a manual results tally board, to complement the digital FEO Result App.

It says this to strengthen verification protocols.

During the counting on election night, a glitch was experienced that affected data entry and caused the system to be down for several hours before it came back online.

The MOG also recommends a review of policies and methods of communicating important election information, including provisional and final results.