Conference to focus on key issues

Climate change, job security, and decent work will be key topics at the upcoming Pacific Regional Tripartite Conference.

The four-day event will provide a platform to discuss sustainable job creation, regional labour mobility, and ways to protect incomes and workers amid growing challenges.

It will also celebrate 50 years of International Labour Organisation’s support in the Pacific, highlighting its role in promoting fair labour standards, social dialogue, and decent work.

High-level participants include labour ministers, permanent secretaries, employers, workers’ organisations, and development partners.

The theme for this year is “Designing for Disruption: Conference on Decent Work, Climate Change, and Security.”

The Ministry of Employment in partnership with the ILO will host this event.

The conference will be from 1st to 4th September at Crowne Plaza, Wailoaloa, Nadi.

