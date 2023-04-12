Conduct of Police officers under scrutiny: Tikoduadua

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua one-week tour in the Northern Division.

Police brutality remains a major concern in the country.

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, who is on a one-week tour of the Northern Division, says this has left a lot of questions on the conduct of members of the Fiji Police Force.

Tikoduadua says there is a need for the force to uphold its standard of professionalism.

He stressed this to police officers in Dreketi, Seaqaqa, and Nabouwalu yesterday, as he undertook a four-day tour of police facilities in the Northern Division.

Tikoduadua says it is for this reason that they have implemented the theme “restoring blue”

“It is calling the police to a particular standard of professionalism, and a certain level of expectation … and through this, I have developed a theme that is called “restore blue”. We are doing some work on it at the moment, in terms of trying to bring back the culture of the Fiji Police Force.”

Tikoduadua says he is one who strongly protests the culture of violence and does not tolerate police officers who take the law into their own hands in the country.

He reminded the police officers that they work for the people, to take ownership of their job, and to abide by the law just as they uphold the law.

Tikoduadua also assured these police officers of the improvement of their working conditions.

He is expected to visit police facilities in Taveuni and Savusavu tomorrow.

The Minister for Home Affairs is accompanied by the Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew, and Police Chief Operations Officer, ACP Livai Driu.