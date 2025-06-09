Concerns raised over effectiveness of sex offender rehabilitation

[Photo: FILE]

Concerns have been raised over the effectiveness of rehabilitation programmes for sexual offenders, following cases where convicted rapists reoffend after being released from prison.

Divisional Manager for the Sexual Crimes Unit, Unaisi Ratukalou, says while offenders are given access to rehabilitation programmes through the Corrections Service and post-release support such as the Yellow Ribbon Programme, the system does not always achieve the intended outcome.

Ratukalou highlighted cases where offenders served time for rape, were released, and then committed the same crime again, questioning whether some offenders are genuinely being rehabilitated.

She says while support and programmes are made available, rehabilitation ultimately depends on the individual’s willingness to accept and engage with the help provided.

Ratukalou stresses that authorities can extend every form of assistance, but change cannot be forced if the offender does not take responsibility for reforming their behaviour.

Her comments come amid ongoing concerns about repeat sexual offending and the need to strengthen both rehabilitation efforts and community safety measures.

