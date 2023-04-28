Concerns raised on short course providers

[ File Photo ]

The Consumer Council says universities and other short course providers must ensure they have the resources and capacity to deliver programs before advertising, luring and taking payments from students.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says the Council recently received complaints against three different short course providers for not being able to adequately deliver the courses after taking payments.

Shandil has sounded an urgent reminder to universities and other short credential course providers to ensure that they deliver as promised, especially when currently the demand for such courses is really high.

She says this behavior by certain short course providers is extremely unethical as it firstly engages in false advertising by promising to deliver quality courses which are structured and then fails to honor the same after accepting payments.