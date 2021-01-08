Concerns raised on full skip bins left for days

Concerns have been raised by the public in regards to skip bins around the Suva area that are left for days full of rubbish.

Adi Tagici Vadei of Jittu Estate in Raiwaqa says the skip bin in their community has been full since Monday.

“Sometimes the rubbish sits there for 3 – 4 days and even for a week and it stinks up the whole neighborhood.”

In response to the issue Suva City Council Special Administrator Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says that the skip bins has now been taken care of and their enforcement agencies are going around to ensure that all skip bins are emptied.

“One of the challenges that we have is when they have weddings and ceremonies in these informal settlements, it actually puts these bins under a lot of stress because if we have the skip bin changed in the morning and there is one of these functions by the afternoon its already full.”

Tikoduadua adds that the skip bins are for the people staying in those respective areas and not for outsiders to dump their rubbish, which has been happening.