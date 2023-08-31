Concern over reaction to fire

Authorities have expressed concern on people’s reaction to the recent fire in Labasa Town, as the majority of them lingered around the scene to capture the moment despite the advice to evacuate the area.

Divisional Police Commander Northern, Kemueli Baledrokadroka says it might have been an unexpected event, but people should be aware of fire safety protocol.

Baledrokadroka says this prompts authorities to increase awareness on fire safety.

“It is something new … it is so fortunate that it happened during the day. We have all learnt from what happened yesterday … and I know from now on we will continue to conduct awareness when things as such happen. We all have a role to play, whereby we can assist each other.”

Baledrokadroka says this is a wake-up call for the whole community, and emphasizes that everyone has a role to play in such uncalled occasions.

Labasa Town Special Administrator, Doreen Robinson says people should have used their common sense to vacate the area, but instead stuck around to take pictures and videos as if it was a spectacle.

Robinson also stresses the importance of offering respect to affected people.

Despite the concern, the Fiji Police Force acknowledges the collective efforts by the friendly forces – described as an overwhelming act of unity.

Investigation to ascertain the cause of fire and cost of damage continues.