COMPOL orders zero tolerance on speeding

Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, has ordered Traffic Highway officers to take a zero-tolerance approach to speeding, saying anyone caught breaking the limit must be booked, including police, government drivers, and himself.

His directive came after a briefing this morning on his return from the Western Division, where officers reported multiple speeding offences, including one driver clocked at 126 km/h.

The Commissioner raised concerns about the rising number of road fatalities despite repeated warnings about speeding and reckless behaviour.

Tudravu stressed the need for consistent police visibility and strict enforcement to send a clear message that no one is above the law and that road safety remains a priority.

He said road safety advocates have long called for a change in driver attitudes, but current statistics show many motorists are still ignoring the risks.

With the festive season approaching, the national road death toll has risen to 67, up from 53 at the same time last year.

The Commissioner is urging all drivers to follow road rules at all times, whether or not police or Land Transport Authority officers are present.

