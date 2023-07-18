Comply with IMO’s carbon levy strategy: Rabuka

[Source: EURACTIV]

The government is supporting the International Maritime Organization’s decision on the carbon levy.

Earlier this month, the IMO member countries agreed on a new strategy to reduce emissions to net zero by or around 2050.

Prime Minister and Minister for Environment Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji needs to respect the requirements of the IMO.

“It is something that we must keep abreast with. If that is what the IMO is saying we have to comply. Our problem is that we’ve been buying old ships which emit more carbon than the new ships because of the inefficiencies of their motors or engines.”

Delegations from Fiji and the Pacific played a key role in helping countries agree on a new strategy.

The decarbonization of the shipping industry through a $200 per tonne carbon levy was the center of the International Maritime Organization’s discussion in London this month.

The complex ownership arrangement of the global shipping industry means that shipping was omitted from the Paris climate agreement in 2015, when the world put in place a global plan to tackle rising temperatures.