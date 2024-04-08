Complaints received against Mataiciwa: PM Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [right] and Ana Mataiciwa

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has today confirmed that complaints have been received regarding the Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa.

Rabuka says the complaints are from private citizens, and copies of the complaints have been sent to him and the Constitutional Offices Commission.

In a recent development, there have been claims that a letter from the chair of the Electoral Commission, Barbara Malimali, was hand delivered to the Constitutional Offices Commission last Tuesday, requesting that Mataiciwa be replaced by a former chairman of the Electoral Commission as the substantive SoE.

Today, the Prime Minister says the COC will wait for authorities to carry out an investigation.

“We are not in a position to act until those agencies establish where there has been a prime case of neglect, corruption, or whatever, and they carry on the proper investigation leading up to charges being laid.”

Rabuka is also intending to call a COC meeting soon to discuss the matter.

“I will await the secretariat, which is the AG and Solicitor General. At the moment, we are working on some flying minutes. There are two members who have not responded to some of those very important flying minutes, and last night I requested the Secretariat to please bring them back quickly so that we can call a face-to-face meeting.”

Asked about the nature of the complaints, Rabuka opted to keep them confidential.

We are trying to get comments from Mataiciwa and Malimali.