Complaint lodged against DPP with FICAC

A complaint has been lodged against Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde with the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption by the senior management at the Office of the DPP.

According to a statement by ODPP, January 7th, the Office of the President sent a letter and the tribunal report to the Acting DPP, Nancy Tikoisuva regarding the findings and the decision to reinstate Pryde.

It says to comply with the tribunal’s findings and the directives, Tikoisuva requested Pryde’s personal files from the Office of the Chief Registrar which was taken as part of the Tribunal investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

Two days later, the files were returned to the ODPP, following which a meeting to review Pryde’s file was held by the senior management team which included the Acting DPP, the Deputy DPP and the three Assistant DPPs.

Acting DPP, Tikoisuva says following the review of the file, several inconsistencies came to light and as part of the ODPP Whistle Blowing Policy, a complaint was lodged with the FICAC.

She says the complaint stems from the allegations of abuse of office resulting from payment of gratuity without the President’s approval from 2013-2018 were referred to FICAC.

Other allegations include obtaining gratuity in 2023 in excess of Pryde’s entitlement, payment of life insurance instead of superannuation and payment of airfares for family travels outside of the contractual terms.

Tikoisuva says these are few of the many allegations that has been put to FICAC after review of the accounts file after it was returned to their office on 9th January.

The FICAC team has also executed a search warrant at the ODPP yesterday as the investigation continues and the ODPP will cooperate with the investigation.

Pryde has also been notified of the complaint.

FBC News is also trying to get a comment from Pryde.