Competition to reviving the art of poetry

A total of 156 students participated in the Original Poetry Composition/ Recital Competition Day 2024 at junior and senior levels.

University of Fiji Associate Professor and Head of Education Department Professor Dr. Wahab Ali says six best poems were selected by independent judges and the composers did their presentations.

Ali says the aim of the competition is to revive the interest of students in English forms of language and genres like Novel, short story, drama, and poetry.

He adds that many a times students attempt only Novel and short story or drama and poetry gets missed out.

Ali hopes that the competition will instil love and appreciation of poetry as a powerful learning tool, helping students improve their literacy.

He adds that it can also allow writers to express their emotions and allow readers to connect to those sentiments.

The winners of the Senior Category are :

1st – Pauliasi Sokia Drasa Secondary School, Lautoka

2nd – Elijah Gibson Natabua High School, Lautoka

3rd – Shruti Pratap Votualevu College, Nadi

While the Junior Category winners are :

1st – Sahana Prasad Votualevu College, Nadi

2nd – Arieta Nadumu Balata High School, Tavua

3rd – Aditi Singh SVC, Nadi