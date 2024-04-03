Community policing senior manager’s meeting underway

[ Source : Fiji Police Force/ Facebook ]

The pivotal role of Community policing was highlighted as the proactive aspect of law enforcement.

This was highlighted by Police Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations, (ACP) Livai Driu while inaugurating a two-day Community Policing Senior Manager’s meeting at the Eastern Division Headquarters training room in Nakasi Police Station this morning.

Attending the gathering are the heads of Community Policing from all four divisions, cluster chiefs, and community policing officers, convened to deliberate on areas for enhancement.

Under the theme “Building Bridges, Bridging the Gap, Partnership – Towards a Resilient Community,” ACP Driu highlighted the significance of robust community policing practices, stating that when executed effectively, it contributes substantially to law enforcement efforts.

Emphasizing the importance of proactive policing, ACP Driu asserted that successful community policing initiatives can secure more than half of the battle in policing.

The meeting is scheduled to conclude today providing a platform for collaborative discussions and the exchange of best practices among senior managers in community policing.