Community health strengthened through NGO grants

The Ministry of Health is focused on strengthening partnerships with non-governmental organisations.

During his ministerial statement earlier in the week, he outlined key allocations and priorities under the Ministry’s annual NGO grants programme.

Dr. Lalabalavu says the long-standing grant initiative continues to play an essential role in extending health and social services to remote, vulnerable, and underserved communities across Fiji.

He says NGOs provide services that include counselling, rehabilitation, disability support, maternal health, primary health care, and community-level water, and sanitation and hygiene interventions, areas where government alone cannot always meet demand.

“These organisations are embedded in our communities and work at the frontlines of healthcare and social support services, directly interacting with our population. They provide counselling, rehabilitation, disability services, emergency response and community health promotion. They are crucial to ensuring that essential services flow beyond the walls of our health facilities and directly into the heart of our communities.”

Dr Lalabalavu says that while most proposals for the 2025–2026 cycle were focused on primary health care, counselling, and long-term care, more participation is needed from NGOs with WASH expertise.

He reaffirms that all NGO grants are governed by strict financial guidelines, monitoring mechanisms, and performance indicators to ensure transparency and value for money.

