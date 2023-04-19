Communities play a vital role in protection of borders

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says the risks remain for transnational crime in borders across maritime islands, as there is still a delay in the dispersal of information to law enforcement agencies.

Tikoduadua says the information gathered and dispersed by satellite is not in real time and this delays reaction by the relevant authorities.

He says it is for this reason they continue to emphasize the need to strengthen the partnership between communities and law enforcement agencies to help protect our borders.

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua

“So, this is why it is important – the protection of our border through the islands is something that the Immigration Department works with everyone else, including government and the community to try and create awareness on how well we can deal with this – because sometimes, the information comes too late … after the yacht has left a couple of weeks then the story reaches Suva.”

Tikoduadua says communities have to be the eyes and ears on the ground; as the military, police and navy cannot be present everywhere.

The Minister for Home Affairs is urging people in maritime islands to collaborate with the government to ensure the security and safety of our borders.